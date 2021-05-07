Liga MX: Tigres UANL makes official the signing of Florian Thauvin and the fans explode

The cuetón thundered in the sultana del norte and the Tigres de la UANL officially announced the signing of the French winger, Florian Thauvin, from the Olympique de Marseille from French Ligue 1 and who will play with the cats in the next Opening 2021 of Liga MX.

Legends of the Monterrey club like Juninho and Claudio Núñez they welcomed the French striker world champion in Russia 2018, who is rumored to have signed for the next five seasons with a record salary in the Mexican soccer.

TIgre profile is believing that it is always possible …. Welcome Florian Thauvin to Tigres !, published the official account.

… ¡ @FlorianThauvin ! # EstoEsTigres # PerfilTigre # WelcomeFlorian pic.twitter.com/0tXChtXess – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) May 7, 2021

The forward expressed his first words addressed to the feline fans, encouraging the team that will play this Saturday against Atlas in the Repechage.

“Good luck to my teammates tomorrow,” said Thauvin.

After the confirmation of the signing, the fans of the UANL Tigres exploded on social networks, thanking the board of the Monterrey team and the company that supports the club for the caliber of its new reinforcement.

