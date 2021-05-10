Liga MX: Tigres UANL fires Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti with an emotional message

What had already been advanced for days prior tol Repechage in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX was officially confirmed this morning by the board of the UANL Tigre, which dismissed with an emotional message to Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti after the end of your contract in this Closing 2021.

Tigres will not extend the Brazilian’s contract and they dedicated a brief review of his successful time on the bench of their team, winning 5 Liga MX titles and 1 Concacaf Champions League, their most outstanding trophies.

“The UANL Tigers Club thanks Ricardo Ferretti for these 11 years of great achievements and commitment to our great institution,” published the feline board.

In addition to that, the official twitter account of the team changed his avatar for a nod to Tuca Ferretti, leaving the ‘iconic’ mustache that represents the controversial coach.

The publication of the directive caused divided opinions among the fans of the royal team, as some of them expected something more ‘bombastic’ for the coach who signed the golden age of the club.

Ferreti has more than 30 years directing uninterruptedly in the MX League and since his departure from Tigres was anticipated, he has sounded to direct the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, a club that could dismiss Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

