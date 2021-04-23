Liga MX: Tigres UANL decided not to renew Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti prior to the Clásico Regio

As it was rumored in the last hours, the UANL Tigers board would have held a meeting on Thursday afternoon with their technical director, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, to communicate directly that they have not contemplated him to lead the team in the next tournament, so their relationship will culminate as soon as their participation in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League ends.

According to different unofficial versions, the directors of Tigre have decided not to renew Ricardo Ferretti’s contract and this was reported yesterday in a meeting with the coach, just two days before the Classic Regio 125 against Rayados de Monterrey.

“Ricardo Ferretti’s cycle with Tigres is over. They have decided NOT to RENEW IT! It is the best for everyone. He leaves in June as the most successful coach in history. Nobody owes anything! Mission accomplished Tuca! Thanks for everything! Tigres, Tigres and always before everything Tigres! ”, Published the communicator, Pello Maldonado.

There is no going back. Yesterday the board of @TigresOficial announced to Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti that he will not continue as the team’s coach at the end of this tournament. Manage his last games with the felines. Will Miguel Herrera take his place? pic.twitter.com/Tag14dGsSX – Ricardo Cid López (@ricardo_cid) April 23, 2021

“There is no going back. Yesterday the board of @TigresOficial announced to Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti that he will not continue as team coach at the end of this tournament. Manage his last games with the felines. Will Miguel Herrera take his place? ”Published Ricardo Cid, a reporter for the newspaper Esto in Puebla.

The Tigres are in the final stretch of the tournament gambling for their place in the Repechage, in addition to Rayados, they will play against Chivas on the last day.

Ferretti puts an end to his third stage as coach of the UANL Tigres, the longest of all with 10 years on the bench, reaping 9 domestic titles and 1 International.

