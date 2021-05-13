Liga MX: Tigres UANL could lose Florian Thauvin at the end of the season

A week after announcing with great fanfare the star signing of Florian Thauvin for the tournament Opening 2021 of Liga MX with Tigres de la UANL, French media have revealed details of the contract that the end of the Olympique de Marseille to enlist with the Monterrey squad.

Among the details that have been aired, the clause that the felines agreed with stands out. Thauvin, who reserved the right to leave the team at the end of each season, this as a ‘security measure’ to be able to reverse his decision to emigrate from elite football in Europe.

According to French media, Thauvin will have the opportunity to decide whether to activate the renewal of his contract each season; something similar to what L doesionel Messi with Futbol Club Barcelona; so Tigres could lose their brand new reinforcement every summer.

⚽: The Tigres team made the official announcement of the hiring of forward Florian Thauvin for the next five seasons without specifying financial amounts. The Frenchman arrives as a free player after ending his contract with the Olympique de Marseille club. pic.twitter.com/en5708fvEg – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) May 7, 2021

In addition to that clause, it is said that Florian would have a salary of 4.8 million euros per year for the next 5 years with the UANL Tigres.

This juicy and comfortable contract offered by the UANL Tigers ended up convincing Thauvin, who had offers from English Premier League teams, such as Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Thauvin’s arrival could take place in late May or early June, once his participation with Olympique de Marseille in France’s Ligue 1 ends this season, which has two rounds left.

The Tigres board of directors asked their players to be in the city of Monterrey no later than June 5, so they are expected to start with medical tests on the 7th of that same month.

