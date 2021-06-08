Liga MX: Tigres suffers two more casualties for the 2021 Apertura

The UANL Tigers go through a restructuring from the board to the squad and after Julián Quiñones is removed, two more elements are added, who no longer showed up for the preseason rubmo to the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

It is about two bow players. Carlos Galindo and Juan Pablo Chávez, who left the squad for the next tournament.

Galindo was the goalkeeper who, in 2020, replaced Nahuel in the goal after the Coronavirus outbreak and who was ‘hired’ as an emergency. The footballer defended the goal in 2 games and will now go on loan to Cimarrones.

For his part, Juan Pablo Chávez, the club’s third goalkeeper, came to Tigres for 6 months and after finishing the contract, he will not continue in the institution.

Miguel Herrera is already preparing the squad that the next tournament will use and there are still ups and downs to be defined in the royal team.