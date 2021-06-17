Liga MX: Tigres says goodbye to Julián Quiñones and fans celebrate his departure

The UANL Tigers began with the “cleaning” for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and this Wednesday, June 16, they officially announced the departure of Julian Quinones, who will now play with the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Through their social networks, the felines dedicated an emotional message to the Colombian striker for his farewell, along with a video where some of his goals are remembered wearing the UANL shirt.

“We thank @ julian_quiones3 for his determination, dedication and goals defending our shirt. Success in your future projects, ‘Pantera’! “

Along with these “good wishes” from the institution, the Tigres fans were present in the responses to the message and celebrated the departure of Julián Quiñones, with whom they had not had a very good relationship in recent tournaments.

They had already been late thanks! – DlG (@DanteLopz) June 17, 2021

Say hello to never come back – I am your father (@SoyTuPadreeeeee) June 17, 2021

They changed it to us in the operating room – The Golden Hand (@juandness) June 17, 2021

Thanks should go to @atlasfc for finally taking it from my Tigers! – Adrian Tolentino (@ AdrianT01508192) June 17, 2021

