Liga MX: Tigres returns to victory against Querétaro with a goal from Diego Reyes

The Tigres team achieved their second victory after returning from the Club World Cup. Ricardo Ferretti’s teammate melted on the hour, with a goal from Diego Reyes, to the Roosters of Querétaro at the La Corregidora Stadium

During the first minutes, the Tigres team had possession of the ball, generating a couple of dangerous chances; However, Gallos took advantage of his speed in attack that bothered the feline defense. Carlos González suffered a severe blow to the head, for which he had to be bandaged.

For the second half, Tigres’ defensive errors caused roosters to begin to approach in a more dangerous way; however, both teams were neutralized. Already in the last minutes, Reyes took advantage of a bounce from Alcalá to finish off and sentence the match.

With this victory, the feline team climbed to ninth position with 16 points, getting into playoff spots and matching the Xolos de Tijuana. Despite that, it seems difficult for me to get a direct ticket to Liguilla