Liga MX: Tigres receives a letter from Ligue 1 on Florian Thauvin and the felines respond

The UANL Tigres are already preparing for the next Apertura 2021 tournament in the MX League and after the arrival of their star signing, Frenchman Florian Thauvin, the felines presented Miguel Herrera as their new coach and are getting ready for their new stage in Mexican soccer after a gray end to Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s time at the club.

However, and to ignite the excitement even more in the Tigers fans, France’s Ligue 1 shared a video of Florian Thauvin’s best goals and plays at Olympique de Marseille, sending a message that shocked both the club and the feline fans heading to the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

"Florian Thauvin on 5 goals. What's next for @TigresOficial, gentlemen.", Published the League of France along with the video where the best plays of Thauvin with Marseille are seen.

Given this, the Tigres responded to Ligue 1 with a simple message, without using any words but very significant, implying that they fully trust the French crack to return to the places of honor in Mexican soccer.

For now, the UANL Tigres will play a friendly against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, which could mark the debut of Florian Thauvin with the Tigres jersey and although it would be in a preparation match, it would serve as a sample to see all his quality .

