Liga MX: Tigres, León and Mazatlán will have technicians to choose from for the 2021 Apertura

At least four Liga MX teams will be inaugurating a technical director for the next season in Apertura 2021, as Mazatlán FC, Atlético San Luis, Club León and the UANL Tigres have already officially announced that they will not continue with the coaches with whom they will end the Closing 2021, in addition to these teams could be added the FC Juárez and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

In the case of FC Juárez, the border directive had signed Alfonso Sosa agreeing to its continuity for the Apertura 2021 in case of achieving a specific number of points, which Poncho could not reach, although the directive has not yet officially ruled on the matter.

On the Chivas side, it is rumored that Víctor Manuel Vucetich would have the goal of reaching the Semifinals of Clausura 2021 to save his head, otherwise he would be removed from office for the following campaign.

THE VOLCANO RELEASES WHITE SMOKE! According to @ruubenrod, Miguel Herrera would be chosen to replace Ricardo Ferretti as technical director of Tigres Will the ‘Piojo’ manage to continue with the legacy of the ‘Tuca’? # LUPenCasa pic.twitter.com/Qmxp4LGl1x – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 4, 2021

Another of the teams that would have doubts about the continuity of their coach is Santos Laguna, as it has recently been uncovered that Guillermo Almada would be in the crosshairs of a South American team, a situation that could leave him out of the Warriors’ bench.

MEXICAN TECHNICAL DIRECTORS WHO COULD DIRECT IN THE 2021 OPENING OF THE MX LEAGUE: Miguel Herrera Ignacio Ambriz Tomás Boy Enrique Meza Hugo Sánchez Mario Carillo José Luis Sánchez Sola (Chelis) Luis Fernando Tena José Manuel de la Torre José Guadalupe Cruz. Raúl Arias David Patiño Sergio Bueno Roberto Hernández José Luis Trejo Daniel Guzmán Carlos Adrián Morales Rafael Puente Jr. Francisco Palencia Alex Diego Isaac Mizrahi FOREIGN TECHNICAL DIRECTORS WHO COULD DIRECT IN THE 2021 OPENING OF THE MX LEAGUE: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti Antonio Mohamed Ricaro A Lavolpe Diego Alonso Gabriel Caballero Pablo Guede Paco Jémez Michel González Leonel Rocco Pedro Caixinha José Cardozo Rubén Omar Romano Leandro Cufré Bruno Marioni

