Liga MX: Tigres’ interest in Bayern Munich player Douglas Costas denied

Antonio Sancho, sports director of the UANL Tigres, assured that there have been no approaches by the Brazilian player of Bayern Munich Douglas costa, ensuring that he is a good player with an attractive profile for Liga MX.

In addition, Sancho affirmed that he never called the representative of the Bayern footballer Giovanni Branchini, after he declared that Tigres managers asked about Douglas Costa.

I didn’t call him but if you tell me Douglas Costa, I’d love to. I didn’t mark him and Cervi also came out and we’ve seen him for three tournaments and he hasn’t come. Right now it is leaving because we are starting the stage of rumors and I am not going to say who is coming because it complicates the negotiations. I did not speak for Douglas Costa and if you ask me, of course everyone would like it. That it is possible is different ”, commented.

On the other hand, Sancho supported the continuity of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in the Tigres, since they like his work and hope that in the coming weeks there will be news of his renewal.

“I understand that things have gone through, now the Tuca operation, I hope that next week or the next two weeks there will be news. What’s more, yesterday we met with Tuca, the engineer, Mauricio, a server and Tuca, to see planning for the next tournament. It is the intention (reinforcements), we have not looked for him from this tournament, we are looking for a Mexican left back, that is the reality, which left backs are there in the market? good price, with the limit of foreigners down the Mexican player becomes more expensive and that is what you have to see, “he added.

