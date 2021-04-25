Liga MX: Tigres fans surrender to Ricardo Ferretti in his “last” Classic Regio

The output of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti of the UANL Tigers is practically a fact, so the Classic Regio before Rayados from Monterrey of matchday 16 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League was the last

The Tigres fans surrendered to the coach and amid cheers and applause, he was received at the entrance of the University Stadium just to direct the Regiomontano Classic where he beat Rayados de Monterrey.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera hooks up with a fan on social media and bursts for comparing him with Tuca Ferretti

Outside the University Stadium, the feline fans also showed their appreciation to the strategist who delivered five Liga MX titles to the team’s trophy cabinets.

Ricardo Ferretti came to the Tigres in 2010 and since then, in addition to the five Leagues, he has also raised three Champion of Champions, one MX Cup, one Concachampions and one World Runner-up.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content