Liga MX: Tigres fans highlight Torres Nilo’s performance after his team’s misstep

Football

Fans of the UANL Tigres team in the MX League, highlighted the performance of Jorge Torres Nilo with the Toluca versus Striped, after the misstep of his team in the recent 2021 Guardians Tournament.

The experienced central defender of the Red Devils of Toluca, was in charge of marking the forward Rogelio Funes Mori in this match and was present with the only goal of his team in a corner kick.

University fans compared Jorge Torres Nilo to the current defense of the UANL Tigres, complaining about the performances in this tournament by Carlos Salcedo and Diego Reyes.

After these comparisons of the fans, the name of Jorge Torres Nilo became a trend on Twitter Mexico, all this despite the fact that the Red Devils team ended up losing this match against Rayados del Monterrey.

