Liga MX: Tigres fans highlight Torres Nilo’s performance after his team’s misstep

Fans of the UANL Tigres team in the MX League, highlighted the performance of Jorge Torres Nilo with the Toluca versus Striped, after the misstep of his team in the recent 2021 Guardians Tournament.

The experienced central defender of the Red Devils of Toluca, was in charge of marking the forward Rogelio Funes Mori in this match and was present with the only goal of his team in a corner kick.

University fans compared Jorge Torres Nilo to the current defense of the UANL Tigres, complaining about the performances in this tournament by Carlos Salcedo and Diego Reyes.

Torres Nilo has not allowed Funes Mori to breathe, he follows him everywhere on the pitch, he preferred a THOUSAND TIMES of central in Tigres than Diego Reyes – Jesús Barrón (@BarronSports) April 11, 2021

After these comparisons of the fans, the name of Jorge Torres Nilo became a trend on Twitter Mexico, all this despite the fact that the Red Devils team ended up losing this match against Rayados del Monterrey.

Good goal Torres Nilo – ⭐⭐⭐⭐AÍDA TREVIÑO⭐⭐⭐ the 3rd. of the feminine (@ aidatrevio1) April 11, 2021

Torres Nilo playing with the heart and claw of the Tiger and the Devil’s shirt – Alicia Salinas ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@aliciasalinasg) April 11, 2021

