Liga MX: Tigres de la UANL renews its contract with Luis Quiñones until 2025

The new directive of the UANL Tigers on the MX League, extended the contract for his footballer Luis Quiñones until the 2025 season, after the coach’s arrival on the bench Miguel Herrera.

According to information from sports journalist Roberto Flores of the Multimedios network, both parties reached an agreement since the Colombian winger is to the taste of the new University coach.

Luis Quiñones still had a contract with the UANL Tigres until 2023, so with this contract extension he will continue with the Regiomontano team for three more seasons, closing the options of going out to reinforce Toluca.

The Colombian was one of the most important players of the UANL Tigres in the last season, being a fundamental part of the attack along with André-Pierre Gignac, being the leader of assists.

