Liga MX: Tigres de la UANL officially announced the signing of Juan Pablo Vigón

The board of the UANL Tigres within the MX League, officially announced as his new reinforcement the footballer Juan Pablo Vigón, arriving from the Pumas of the UNAM facing the next 2001 Opening Tournament.

Vigon is already a Tiger! Welcome your claw to our team! Here we wait for you with the best fans in Mexico and with open arms to carry out medical exams “, was the message of the club on its social networks.

Juan Pablo Vigón would sign a three-year contract to reinforce the team led by Miguel Herrera, with a cost of his letter of about 2 million dollars, according to information from the journalist “Pello” Maldonado.

The Mexican midfielder came to the Pumas in the 2019 Opening Tournament from the Guadalajara Atlas, this being his sixth team in Mexican soccer, after defending Chiapas FC, Tapachula and San Luis.

