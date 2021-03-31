Liga MX: Tigres awaiting permission to reopen stadium in J14 vs Club América

The Nuevo León clubs, Rayados del Monterrey and the Tigres de la UANL, are already preparing the opening of their stadiums and the only thing missing is the approval of the authorities so that the following home games can count on fans and Tigres, who will host América , could open for that match on matchday 14.

It will be next April 10 when the Eagles visit Tigres en el Volcán and if they have the green light, Nuevo León could have a game with fans for the first time since the pandemic began.

Also read: Liga MX: Christian Martinoli reveals when contract with TV Azteca ends

The state is on an orange traffic light, however, it is expected to change in recent days, so they are waiting for what the authorities say.

According to Cancha, Tigres already performs logistics work to be able to count on fans and follow the health protocol step by step.

For their part, Rayados de Monterrey plays at home until April 18 until matchday 15 of Guardianes 2021.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: