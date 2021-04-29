Liga MX: Tigers or Leon? Miguel Herrera spoke about his possible future

After confirming the departures of Ignacio Ambriz Y Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti, of the León Club and the UANL Tigres respectively, Miguel Herrera has sounded for both teams ahead of the closing of the Closing 2021 and now the “Louse”Spoke about their possible destinations.

In an interview for “Línea de 4”, from TUDN, the “Louse” Herrera He assured that he would love to direct a team like the Tigers, due to the recent history of the club and the team he manages, although he made it clear that this is not why he is “running” for the position.

“I would love to, then many think that because I say this I am running. No, I would just love it because it is a great team, a great institution, a very large squad. Of course I would love to be in Tigres “

Regarding the Fiera, Herrera assured that it is also a good team that has just been Liga MX champion and begins to lift after a bad start, although it seems to lean more towards the royal team.

“León is also a great institution, it is a great team, it has just been champion. But without a doubt one thinks, since Tigres rang and my name began to sound I said ‘well, hopefully something can be given at the end’, but I didn’t think that “Tuca” was going to come out “

Finally, Miguel Herrera assured that any technician who arrives at these institutions will have a fairly high bar, which is why both “Tuca” Ferretti and “Nacho” Ambriz did during their tenure.

“Whoever reaches Tigres has a very high bar and has to do things well, because” Tuca “did extraordinarily well. So whoever arrives has to try to emulate what the predecessor did. Normally you come to a team when there is a crisis, but these two teams are very successful “

