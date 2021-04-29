Liga MX: “Tiba” Sepúlveda puts Chivas as a candidate for the title

After a bad start, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara got raged at the close of the Clausura 2021 Tournament and are now within the playoff zone, and Gilberto “Tiba” Sepúlveda puts them as candidates for the title.

In an interview for Marca Claro MVS, “El Tiba” Sepúlveda He assured that the first objective was to enter the Liguilla and then the fight for the title will continue, since they have the necessary squad to fight the other clubs in the league. MX League.

“We have set ourselves several goals in the tournament, entering the Liguilla zone the team behaves at the height, Chivas always shows a good face at this stage of the tournament, I’m sure we have a team to win this championship”

On the past days where they seemed “stagnant”, Sepúlveda commented that all they needed was to regain confidence so that the positive results began to arrive.

“I always believed in the team we have, it was a matter of giving each other confidence. I believe that until today the work that has been done throughout the tournament has been shown, they had worked well, but it was to continue believing in our idea and working hard “

