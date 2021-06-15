Liga MX: Tiago Volpi recommends Lukas Podolski to sign with Gallos del Querétaro

The goalkeeper Tiago Volpi of Sao Paulo of the Brazilian Serie A, launched a message for the soccer player Lukas Podolski advising him to sign with the Roosters of Querétaro, as a reinforcement for the Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Rayados would make a millionaire business with the sale of Rogelio Funes Mori to River Plate

Podolski 10, brother, arriving at Club Querétaro would change your life. A spectacular city, a unique stadium and a great crowd … Don’t think twice! “, Was the message from Tiago Volpi.

The former goalkeeper of the Gallos Blancos launched his message through his social networks, where he advised the German soccer player who was world champion in Brazil 2014, to accept the proposal of Héctor Altamirano’s team.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Tiago Volpi had an outstanding time for the Queretano team in the MX League, becoming a figure of the institution and an idol of the fans, winning a championship of the 2016 MX Cup and the 2017 MX Super Cup.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content