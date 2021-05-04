Liga MX: Those of ‘iron’ of the Guardians 2021; Only 8 footballers played every minute

The Guardians 2021 of The MX League its regular phase ended and only 8 players had the joy of playing every minute of the tournament. A low figure compared to the last tournament that was 19 players with the 1530 minutes of Guardians 2020.

Santos, Tigres, San Luis, Atlas and Pumas are the only teams that have ‘iron’ players and who played every minute of the tournament.

Of these 8 players, 3 are archers and 4 of them are field players; highlighting the case of Nico Ibáñez from Atlético San Luis, since it is rare for a striker to play every minute.

The Iron Guardians 2021 players:

Carlos Acevedo- Santos Mateus Doria- Santos Camilo Vargas- Atlas Nahuel Guzmán- Tigres Guido Rodríguez- Tigres Nico Ibáñez- San Luis Ramiro González- San Luis Nicolás Freire- Pumas

Honorable mention goes to players like Cata Domínguez, Luis Fuentes and Gustavo Cabral, who despite their age, were the players with the most minutes in their clubs.

Aldo Rocha, Atlas player, left the 89 in the match against Chivas, this being the only minute he had left to play, so he stayed close to entering the list of the men of ‘Hierro’.