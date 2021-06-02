Liga MX: This was the reception for Santos Laguna after losing the league final against Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna led by the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada on the MX League, was received emotionally upon his arrival at the Santos Modelo Territory after losing the final against Cruz Azul, within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

In different Instagram accounts of the different Laguneros players, you could see the videos of the emotional reception with cheers and chants, for the members of the first team upon their arrival from Mexico City.

Among the people who received the Santos Laguna squad after their duel at the Azteca stadium, were the relatives of all the players and the employees of the institution in the region.

⚽: Eduardo Aguirre danced the Polar Bear at the party that the Santos Laguna Club made at the TSM to receive the team after the final against Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/gHBtZ8HWMt – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) June 1, 2021

One of the most applauded players was goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, who sent an emotional message through his social networks, where he thanks all their support and promises that they will return stronger for next season.

