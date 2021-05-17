Liga MX: This was the emotional celebration of Carlos Hermosillo after the victory of Cruz Azul

Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image has won the affection of Cruz Azul, this by pointing out and raising his voice in the face of the problems of the heavenly institution, on and off the field and most importantly, that despite everything he has not lost his love for the colors of the Machine.

This was demonstrated, in a video where the former striker is seen as he lives the intensity of the matches on the surface, this time the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Closing 2021 League MX against the Red Devils of Toluca.

Through the official Twitter account of Miguel Gurwitz, his partner on Telemundo, the Big Man from Cerro Azul emotionally celebrated the penalty marked by Jonathan Rodríguez that served as a watershed to define the Quarterfinals against the Devils.

The publication was immediately filled with responses from sky-blue fans, recognizing Hermosillo as an example of affection for the institution and they even asked for him in a managerial position in the near future.

