Liga MX: this is how the reclassification of the Guardians 2021 would be played | Crossings and participating clubs

With the match that Santos Laguna and León played at the Corona de Torreón Stadium, and in the absence of the postponed match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Rayados de Monterrey, matchday 12 of the Guard1anes 2021 of the MX League. What does that mean? What Only five dates remain in the regular phase to meet the qualifiers for the next instance.

If the championship ended today, the first four clubs in the general standings would have their ticket guaranteed to participate in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla. And according to the results obtained so far, Those would be: Cruz Azul, América, Santos Laguna and Rayados de Monterrey.

Who would go to reclassification?

From fifth to twelfth place in the general standings table They will face each other, in a single match and with the location of the best located, to meet the other four entrants in the Fiesta Grande. And if the Guard1anes 2021 of the MX League culminated at this moment, these would be the crosses in that instance …

Toluca would receive Athletic of San Luis in the Nemesio Diez, Puebla it would be measured with Pachuca in Cuauhtémoc, Xolos from Tijuana they would see their faces before Mazatlan FC in the Hot and Lion would be a local at the Nou Camp against Queretaro. Atlas, now sixth, would lose his chance for being last in quotients.

America and Cruz Azul, insurance in reclassification

For the points harvested in the first 12 dates of Guard1anes 2021 of Liga MX, those led by Santiago Solari and Juan Reynoso ensured their presence in the next instance of the championship. In the last five days they will try to stay among the first four places in the general table.