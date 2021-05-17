Liga MX: This is how the Liguilla of the eLigaMX was

At the close of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, the Liga MX brought with it the return of the eLiga MX, this time with professional Gamers and not with the club’s own players, in addition, with a different format, so the qualifiers are already known to the Liguilla in the absence of defining the last two.

With a format of 3 groups, 6 are already classified to the league and 3 more will play the repechage for the last two places.

Qualified teams:

America Toluca Tigres Striped Pumas Chivas

The teams that will play repechage:

The 3 playoffs will be measured in free-for-all matches and the two with the most points will qualify for the league of 8.

