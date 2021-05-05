Liga MX: This is how the eLigaMX groups remained

At the closing of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, Liga MX reported on the return of the eLigaMX for this summer, a tournament that emerged last year due to the suspension of the championship due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

After a raffle carried out through social networks, the MX League revealed how the three groups were distributed, in a new format for the eLigaMX, which at the beginning was played in the same way as the Mexican championship.

Another novelty of this second edition is that the competitors will be professional gamers, with two players per team, while last year it was footballers who represented their clubs.

Ready the groups of the first tournament of the MX eLiga with professional gamers. pic.twitter.com/QiooHBpz3d – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 5, 2021

The eLigaMX groups were as follows: Group A: Necaxa, Santos Laguna, Atlas, León, Toluca and América Group B: Mazatlán FC, Bravos, Cruz Azul, Rayados, Atlético San Luis and Tigres Group C: Querétaro, Pumas , Chivas, Pachuca, Puebla and Xolos

