Liga MX: They seek to open all the Stadiums for the 2021 Apertura

The home of the Eagles of America, as well as all the Stadiums of the MX League, could once again have fans for the start of the Apertura 2021, as planned by the League itself and President Mikel Arriola, who according to Cancha, is already preparing with the clubs, a sanitary protocol to return.

According to the source, it is planned that for the following semester, 50% of the fans will be able to attend each game, compared to the 30% or 40% that is allowed in this tournament.

Also read: Club América will not ‘give away’ Santiago Naveda, they expect a millionaire offer

The pandemic has reduced business not only in Liga MX but throughout the country, which is why it also seeks to boost businesses that benefited from soccer.

It is expected that with the advance in vaccination, all stadiums can be opened but in the meantime, Guardians 2021 will continue to admit public in some select stadiums.

This tournament has opened the Necaxa, Mazatlán, Chivas, Atlas, León, Pachuca and Juárez Stadiums, while Rayados, Tigres, América, Cruz Azul, Toluca, San Luis, Puebla Querétaro and Xolos will have to wait.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content