Liga MX: They reveal the millionaire reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew with León

The Club Leon already got replacement for Ignacio Ambriz in the technical direction of the emerald team with Ariel holan, after the renewal of the Mexican strategist’s contract failed after several months of arduous negotiations in which it seemed they had already assured the continuity of the last Liga MX champion.

After the departure of Ambriz was decreed, the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They would have been interested in fishing the technician who directed them in 2012, but his high economic pretensions ended up discarding him from their list of options for Opening 2021.

Precisely his salary was the great impediment for Nacho to renew with the León Club, since the green bellies could not match the figure that Ambriz was asking for, this after the León had already presented an increase in his salary, compared to what he received in the contract that was about to expire.

According to information revealed by the columnist of the newspaper Reforma, Sancadilla, the León Club was negotiating for several months the renewal of Nacho Ambriz, offering an increase in his salary, but the Mexican technician asked for a 50% increase in the offer launched by the Guanajuato directive.

How much did Nacho Ambriz earn at Club León?

According to unofficial reports, Nacho received a salary of 1.5 million dollars per season, placing him within the Top 5 of the highest paid technicians in the MX League, although very far from what Javier Aguirre and the now former coach of Tigres perceive , Ricardo Ferretti.

Highest paid coaches in Liga MX: Javier Aguirre. Rayados from Monterrey

3.9 MDD Ricardo Ferretti. Tigres de la UANL (Contract ended)

3.8 MDD Santiago Solari. America club

3.0 MDD Victor Manuel Vucetich. Chivas

1.8 MDD Robert Dante Siboldi. Xolos Tijuana

1.5 million

