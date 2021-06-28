Liga MX: They reveal the date to present the official calendar of the Clausura 2021

Despite the difficulties that have arisen in setting up the official calendar of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the date to uncover the match schedule for next season has come to light.

According to information from David medrano, the journalist and commentator of Aztec TV, Liga MX will announce the official schedule of the Apertura 2021 tournament at halftime of the Mexico vs Panama match.

“On Wednesday, during the transmission of the game between Mexico vs Panama, the Liga MX schedule for the next tournament will be presented, which will begin on July 22,” he wrote on his social networks.

Among the great novelties in the calendar, is that the teams of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Eagles of America, Cruz Azul Machine, UANL Tigers Y Rayados from Monterrey do not take over primetime during the Apertura 2021 tournament.

