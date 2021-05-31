Liga MX: They request the departure of Luis Romo to Europe after winning the title of the Guardians Tournament 2021

Sports journalist Fernando Cevallos placeholder image of beIN Sports, requested the departure to the old continent of the soccer player Luis Romo of Blue Cross on the MX League, after achieving the championship in this 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Luis Romo has already met Cruz Azul … It is time for him to take the first flight to Europe !!! “, was the message from Fernando Cevallos.

The communicator launched this message through his social networks, requesting the departure of the Mexican midfielder to the old continent, ensuring that he already fulfilled by lifting the title with the Machine and breaking the spell that the team was pursuing.

Luis Romo has become one of the most important Mexican footballers in Liga MX, which is why many specialists assure that he should already go to Europe due to the level he has presented since the previous season.

