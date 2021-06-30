Liga MX: They filter the Rayados del Monterrey away jersey for the Apertura 2021

Less than a month to start MX League with the Opening Tournament 2021, leaked on social networks, which would be the away jersey of the Rayados del Monterrey For this season.

Through Twitter, the image of a white t-shirt with blue details began to circulate, filling the jersey with diagonal figures.

Also read: Liga MX: Guillermo Almada stays in Santos Laguna, affirms the president of the club

The Puma brand Rayados jersey will also change sponsors, as it will now bear the name of a famous casino in the center of the clothing, as well as that of BBVA.

The uniform for home games would maintain the distinctive blue color, in addition to white and red details.

Raya2 will have its own design and will not use the same as that of the first team, as well as that of the whole of the Women’s League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content