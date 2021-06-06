Liga MX: There will be no Club de Cuervos; Sale of Atlético San Luis falls

The Liga MX team, Atlético San Luis, will not change their name, following rumors that the famous Netflix team, the Club of the Black Ravens of ‘Nuevo Toledo’ tomaría the place of the potosino team.

After the sale of the Atlético Madrid team did not materialize, San Luis will continue to have the same name and will not change headquarters for the Apertura 2021.

Also read: Club Pachuca: Jorge ‘Burrito’ is offered to two Liga MX clubs

The Alazraki family, along with businessman Jeff Lunhow and other partners, planned to buy the team to become the Cuervos de San Luis, however, the sale would have fallen, as reported by Marca Claro.

The San Luis Club will remain the property of Atlético San Luis for the 2021-22 season.

Also read: Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina loses her life and her brother asks for the title in her memory

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content