Liga MX: The words of Hernán Cristante after the victory of Toluca FC against León

Hernán Cristante, coach of the Red Devils of Toluca, expressed his feelings after his team managed to beat Club León in the repechage match in the penalty shoot-out, qualifying for the Liga MX 2021 Clausura League.

In a press conference, Cristante assured that Toluca wants to go for everything in the Liguilla where they will face Cruz Azul, since they are eager for titles and therefore they will give their best to win.

“I know that we have had championships and that is why I have spoken with the directors to change certain things, but it is not possible from one tournament to another,” he declared.

“The team still lacks structure and work, we need to be more solid, because we have been inconsistent,” he added.

For now, Toluca eliminated the current Mexican soccer champion León in the penalty shootout and must face the leader of the Cruz Azul tournament who has a winning streak so far this semester.

