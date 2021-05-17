Liga MX: The words of Guillermo Almada after the victory of Santos Laguna vs Rayados

The Uruguayan Guillermo Almada, coach of the Santos Laguna of Mexican soccer, said this Sunday that his team is the rock with which no rival wants to collide in the semifinal of the Clausura tournament.

“We are the stone in the shoe that nobody wants to face. Perhaps there are other more powerful teams, but we are ready to give war to anyone who gets in the way,” said the coach, after eliminating Monterrey in the quarterfinals. .

In the second leg of the series against the Rayados, Santos suffered to create danger on the Monterrey goal and received the 1-0 before the break through Argentine Maximiliano Meza. In the second half he achieved 1-1 in compensation time with a goal from Ronaldo Prieto and won the series 3-2.

Almada presumed that his managers showed superiority not only in the first leg they won, but also in the second leg.

“It was unfair that we did not pass because in the 180 minutes we were superior to Monterrey and that has a lot of merit. The media are those who had doubts about our capabilities, we did not. The football ceiling of this team is still far away,” he stressed.

The strategist shared the shock he gave his players at half-time to make them react and go out to find the equalizer.

“We had to let go, I have good footballers with great conditions and we have enjoyed the road, so we had to go find the game, I stressed it to them at half time; we were able to convert until the end of the game and that gave him a lot of suspense” he explained.

Guillermo Almada highlighted the performance of the team he directs, despite their youth and highlighted the quality of the team they beat.

“There is happiness, joy for this group of players who, despite their youth, leave their lives in each ball and even more against a team of the quality of Rayados that dignifies our performance even more. It was foreseeable that they would hurt us, but we were able to draw “, he concluded.

Santos will face the semifinal that will begin at midweek at Cruz Azul or Puebla, which will depend on the America-Pachuca result that will close the quarterfinals.

