Liga MX: The Words of Diego Cocca after the defeat of Atlas FC vs Puebla

The Argentinian Diego Cocca, coach of the Atlas of Mexican soccer, acknowledged this Saturday that his team’s impatience led to the 1-0 defeat and elimination against Puebla in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021.

“We were desperate for the draw, with everything we had, but football did not reward us, it was a very even game and we were not enough to tie the game and advance,” lamented the coach.

Atlas lost 1-0 in the match against Puebla with an own goal by Peruvian Anderson Santamaría. In the first leg, last Wednesday, Atlas won 1-0 at home, for a total score of 1-1.

The Atlas was eliminated from the final phase of Clausura 2021 because in the criteria for advancing in the event of a tie, the regulation dictates that the best placed team will pass at the end of the regular phase; there, Atlas finished seventh, while Puebla was third.

Diego Cocca in conference: “It was a very even game. Today Puebla happens because it finished better in the table. We were not the best before and we are not the worst now. It is a team under construction that is learning to play leagues.” @ Atlasfc pic.twitter.com/zuLfbzF6wB – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 16, 2021

Cocca highlighted the good performance of his players who were in front throughout the game.

“We went to look for the tie with everything we had, and not only when we went down on the scoreboard, from the beginning we wanted to win but they had the effectiveness that we lacked,” he stressed.

The strategist explained that both in the first leg and in the second leg it seemed that the team that scored a goal would sentence a tie that he described as very balanced.

“They were two very even games. Today it seemed that the one who scored the goal was winning. We had options in the first half, in the second the game was very even and difficult. In the end, as I said, one goal defined everything, despite that we tied in the global “.

Diego Cocca recalled that at the beginning of Clausura 2021, which started with three losses in a row, no one believed in his team and in the end, with qualifying for the quarterfinals, they showed that they knew how to turn this situation around.

Diego Cocca in conference: “Many times the players who stop give the intention that the coach has, to attack or not to attack. The first leg was similar, the difference was the goal. It costs us the imbalance.” – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 16, 2021

“The balance in the tournament is that we lost the first three dates and today we have to see where we got; it means that there was a great effort from everyone; we went far, although we would have liked to go much further to fight for the title.”

With the elimination, Atlas celebrated 70 years without being a Mexican league champion. His only championship was achieved in the last century, in the 1950-51 season.

