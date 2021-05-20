Liga MX: The three reinforcements that Cristante is looking for for Toluca FC towards Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca fell in the quarterfinal phase of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, however, the team led by Hernán Cristante, He is already getting down to work to prepare the next campaign and the Argentine coach would already have his list of reinforcements for the Apertura 2021.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN, Cristante would like three more reinforcements for the next Apertura 2021 and prop up his Toluca, which was one of the best offenses, but one of the worst defenses of the championship.

As detailed in the information, although the names of these players were not released, Cristante wants reinforcements for each area of ​​the field, that is, a central defender, a midfielder who makes a dumbbell with Rubens Sambueza, whom he hopes to retain and a forward .

It is not known if a goalkeeper will arrive at Toluca despite the fact that Gil Alcalá was mentioned, but those are the areas that Cristante has as a priority to reinforce.

Despite the arrival of the Spanish Ian González to the team, the Argentine coach believes that it is not enough to compete with the whole next semester and therefore they will have to find another striker to prop up, especially because there is the possibility of Michael Estrada can go out to Boca Juniors.

