Liga MX: The terrible reason why Yairo Moreno left Club León

Yairo Moreno, a player who reinforced the Tuzos del Pachuca from Club León for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, left La Fiera for ‘dark’ reasons and not as plan ‘B’ to cover the departure of Erick Aguirre to the Chivas, same that never ended up happening.

According to information from Sancadilla, Moreno left León because he had a very toxic and unhealthy relationship with the coaching staff commanded by Ignacio Ambriz, even before playing the playoffs, and since then, as punishment, they have been looking for him. new team.

So Pachuca was the perfect destination for Yairo Moreno, of whom even in the media of his country there was already talk that he could emigrate to Europe with Porto from Portugal and raise his level in the old continent, but it was not like that and he became in reinforcement of the Tuzos del Pachuca.

As Moreno continued to have a bad attitude with Ambriz’s coaching staff, they thought that even with the departure of ‘Nacho’ del León, the ideal was to remove him so that he would not create a bad atmosphere with the now Esmeraldas coach Ariel Holan that Santiago received Ormeño and Omar Fernández in the attack positions.

It should be remembered that Moreno arrived at León in 2018 and played 81 games in Liga MX, 58 as a starter, registering 7 goals and is currently valued at 7.5 million euros.

