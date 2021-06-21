Liga MX: The terrible reason why Maximiliano Perg decided to leave Puebla

The Strip of Puebla announced a few days ago the loss of the Uruguayan defender Maximilian Perg of the team for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League where it seems that it was the exclusive decision of the club, although everything seems to indicate that the Uruguayan defender would have been a victim of mistreatment in the team.

According to information revealed in Pepe Hanan’s column, Maximiliano Perg decided on his own to leave Puebla for the next Apertura 2021, because he would have suffered mistreatment by the directive.

As detailed in the information, Perg’s feelings were very bad from what he lived in the day, where he did not feel valued and most likely that is why he decided not to renew with Puebla.

Perg played 16 games in the last 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Puebla where he could not score goals, and accounted for 91% of the minutes, being an important player in Nicolás Larcamón’s scheme.

Perg played a total of 61 games with the Puebla shirt where he scored a goal and gave an assist. In turn, he played for Toluca in Liga MX where he played 28 games where he scored a goal.

