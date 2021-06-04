Liga MX: The terrible fail of “Tuca” Ferretti during his presentation with FC Juárez

Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti was introduced as the new coach of the Bravos de Juárez for the Opening Tournament 2021, after eleven years in the UANL Tigres; and during his presentation, the Brazilian already had his first “slip”.

At a press conference, where they were presented “El Tuca” Ferretti Y Miguel Angel Garza, the coach ended up changing the name to Alejandra de la Vega, owner of the border team.

Also read: Liga MX: Toluca FC makes the discharge of Emmanuel Gigliotti official

“After the words of the engineer Alejandra de la Garza”, declared Ricardo Ferretti at the time of speaking after his official presentation.

10 seconds with the FC Juárez uniform and my Tuca Ferretti had his first blooper.

He changed the name to Alejandra de la Vega pic.twitter.com/N0FzdK8SGf – Ricardo Vaquier (@ricardo_vgv) June 3, 2021

However, “el Tuca” Ferretti quickly corrected his mistake and rectified it, after having spent a somewhat uncomfortable moment.

Ferretti did not come only from the Tigres to the Bravos de Juárez, because along with him Miguel Ángel Garza also came to the presidency of the team.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: