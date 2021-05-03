Liga MX: The teams that will play the ‘relegation’ in the 2021-22 season

The defeat of Athletic of San Luis This Thursday against the Tuzos del Pachuca they ended up sinking them in the Liga MX Percentage Table and forced them to pay the fine of 120 million for administratively ‘descending’, however, the nightmare does not end here.

Atlético San Luis will be one of the teams that fights, again, not to be relegated in the 2021-22 season and, although it will start with the numbers at zero, if it continues with the loss trend, it could ‘descend’ again.

For the following season, there will be 7 teams that will start low in percentage and will play the non-relegation in the next two tournaments.

This will be the bottom of the Percentage Table for the following tournament:

Mazatlán 82 Necaxa 80 Toluca 77 Atlas 76 Xolos 75 Bravos 73 San Luis 0

