Liga MX: The teams that will advance to the semifinals, according to the bookmakers

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Águilas del América are positioned as the main candidates for the 2021 Guardians title and, consequently, as semifinalists, according to the bookmakers. Something normal thanks to the tournament that both did.

Of the other two duels, presumably the most even in the quarterfinals, the bookmakers have defined who are the favorites to be in the semis.

According to the casinos, Atlas and Rayados will be the other two semifinalists together with Águilas del América and Cruz Azul, in addition, they are placed as the 4 candidate clubs for the title, surprisingly, Atlas with more opportunity than Rayados.

This is how casinos pay:

Cruz Azul 3.25 America 3.50 Atlas 6.50 Rayados 7.00 Puebla 13.00 Santos 11.00 Pachuca 13.00 Toluca 15.00

If the predictions are true, the semifinals would be as follows:

Cruz Azul vs Atlas

America vs Rayados

