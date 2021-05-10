Liga MX: The teams that have been champions since the playoffs

The 2021 Guardians is the second tournament in the last 12 years of absence, and only 3 teams have lifted the title of the MX League and two of them have the opportunity to repeat the feat this semester.

The Tuzos del Pachuca managed to be crowned in Winter 99 after finishing in the 7th of the General, however, in that tournament there was a different format of groups and to access the Liguilla they had to be in the first two places of the group.

Pachuca defeated Morelia in the only playoff match and in Liguilla faced Toluca Atlas and Cruz Azul before lifting the league title.

Monarcas lived a similar story 6 months later after finishing 5th but due to the system, they had to play repechage and, defeating Irapuato, they agreed to Liguilla where they defeated Pachuca, Santos and Toluca in the final.

The Chivas are the last team to achieve this feat, since in 2006, they entered the reclassification as 8th overall and defeated Veracruz, Cruz Azul, América and Toluca to achieve the title.

Now, 6 teams will have the opportunity to win the title from the playoffs, León, Santos, Atlas, Chivas, Pachuca and Toluca.

