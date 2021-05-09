Liga MX: The Record with which Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti de Tigres UANL leaves

The UANL Tigres were eliminated from the Guardianes 2021 tournament after falling in the playoffs against the Rojinegros del Atlas, in Ricardo Ferretti’s last game as Technical Director of the Felinos and despite the fact that he goes against his will, he does not stain his ‘record’ in Liga MX.

Ferretti, with more than 30 years of coaching experience, has never been fired from a team, even though he has managed teams like Chivas, Toluca, Tigres and Pumas.

Ferretti has never left a team in the middle of the tournament, because every time he changes teams, he does so for personal reasons or in agreement with the board.

Ferretti will leave Tigres, as he will not renew his contract with the felines, after almost 11 years directing the Monterrey team.

IT GOES TO THE HIGHEST! Despite the defeat @atlasfc, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti maintains a record that can hardly be equaled in Mexican soccer. pic.twitter.com/qcfPxSqCgn – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 9, 2021

