Liga MX: The reasons why Lukas Podolski would sign with Gallos del Querétaro

After learning about the interest of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro for the German striker, Lukas Podolski, the Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, announced the reasons why the World Champion would be interested in reaching the MX League.

Podolski, a 36-year-old forward, has already played in Germany, England, Italy, Japan and Turkey, so, due to personal challenges, he would seek a new adventure.

Querétaro would have offered the German two years of contract. A striking offer for the player, who would also be thinking of taking his business to Mexico.

Lukas Podolski owns some companies outside of football; A healthy food company and an ice cream parlor, which he would be thinking of setting up in Mexico, so reaching Liga MX is a possibility that he is analyzing.

Rodrigo Codas, the player’s intermediary in America, assured that the player and the club have been negotiating for more than 3 weeks and the idea of ​​moving to Querétaro sounds good for him and the family, however, the decision has not yet been made.

Podolski ended his contract with Alanyaspor of Turkey and is free to sign with the club he wants and according to Codas, he would have already rejected other offers in South America.