Liga MX: The reason why Toluca ruled out a possible signing by Giovani Dos Santos

The directive of the Red Devils of Toluca within the MX League, ruled out a possible signing by footballer Giovani Dos Santos, upon learning of the attacker’s economic claims after his departure from America club.

According to information from journalists Carlos Hernández and Blanca Ríos from Fox Sports MX, there was a rapprochement between the Toluca board and the attacker’s representatives, without reaching an agreement.

Giovani Dos Santos, who is a free agent, would seek to receive a profit of 3 million dollars per year, something that goes beyond the investment that the Red Devils board seeks to make.

The Mexican board of directors wanted the oldest of the Dos Santos brothers to adapt to the salary that the club could propose to him, but when he did not achieve it, Giovani’s future remains up in the air after being released by Club América.

From the morning it was commented, an issue that was not minor was the salary. “Gio” had to adapt, however it was not like that. It comes out of the hands of #Toluca who cannot make such an investment at this time. The talk existed. End of the statement. #DiablosTwitteros ⚽️ https://t.co/72XQgCzbwK – Blanca Rios (@ BlancaRios_7) June 16, 2021

