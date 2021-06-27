Liga MX: The reason why Rayados was reinforced with Esteban Andrada and not with Tiago Volpi

The Rayados de Monterrey will be reinforced with the Argentine goalkeeper Estaban Andrada for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, and although they have not officially announced it, it will be the former Boca Juniors who will arrive at the La Pandilla team to take care of the goal of the team led by Javier Aguirre, to the detriment of Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi.

According to information from the Toque Infiltrado de Medio Tiempo column, Rayados chose Andrada instead of Volpi as reinforcement, due to an economic issue that the Monterrey squad ultimately decided to opt for the Argentine, although the former Gallos Blancos de Querétaro It was in a folder and as an option in the deck.

As detailed in the information, Rayados was also behind a goalkeeper named Iván Quaresma, who generated interest in Barcelona of Spain, he is 23 years old and is playing in Serie B in Brazil with Ponte Petra, but in the end they left for Andrada, who in the absence of details, will be presented soon with La Pandilla.

For now, Rayados had a complicated and extensive negotiation to be able to take Esteban Andrada who will be the one to replace a much criticized Hugo González who will play for the Bravos de Juárez under the command of Ricardo Ferretti, after a tense last semester with the fans striped.

For now, Rayados is doing preseason and everything indicates that Esteban Andrada will join the work of those led by Javier Aguirre to get to the start of the Apertura 2021 where they hope to exceed expectations and forget the Clausura 2021 where they fell in the quarterfinals. final against Santos Laguna.

