Liga MX: The reason why Rafael Carioca did not appear for the Tigres preseason

The UANL Tigres began their preseason heading to Apertura 2021 and the absence of Rafael Carioca sparked rumors of a possible departure from the team led by Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, however, the reason that he did not make the trip is that he could be a positive case of COVID.

Carioca stayed in Nuevo León to wait for the following results and test negative in order to be able to join the working group.

Also read: Rayados: Jonathan González will be the new reinforcement of the Rayos del Necaxa

Rumors about a possible march arose when he did not show up for the preseason, which alarmed Tigres fans.

Those who did not make the trip were Jesús Dueñas, who continues to recover from his operation, and Raymundo Fulgencio, who is also recovering from a left ankle injury.

Carioca will join his colleagues at the moment in which he tests negative for COVID and if not, he will remain in isolation.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content