Liga MX: The reason why Pachuca ‘accepted’ the return of Avilés Hurtado

The Colombian forward Avilés Hurtado, arrived in this period of Transfers to the Tuzos del Pachuca, from the Rayados de Monterrey for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX in a movement that surprised locals and strangers.

And it is that the 33-year-old forward had been linked with some MLS teams prior to his arrival at the Tuzos del Pachuca, a team in which he had already played.

Thus, San Cadilla de Reforma revealed that the reason why Pachuca accepted that Avilés returned to the team is because Rayados will continue to pay part of the player’s salary.

The source reveals that the team, with financial problems, has managed to build a competitive squad with little, because in addition to being stolen, Yairo Moreno and Nico Ibáñez also joined the ranks of Tuzos.

Hurtado arrived in Liga MX with the Tuzos del Pachuca in 2013 and was in two different stages at the club, after having a season on loan with Jaguares de Chiapas.

