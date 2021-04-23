Liga MX: The reason why Miguel Herrera was not the manager of Xolos de Tijuana

Miguel Herrera was well on his way to becoming the new coach of the Tijuana Xolos after Pablo Guede left the bench in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, however, the border board decided to appoint Robert Dante Siboldi.

According to information from the Sniper, the former coach of Club América, was Xolos’ first option to take the reins of the team, however, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera decided to decline the option because he learned that it is the main option. to reach the UANL Tigers instead of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

Read also: Video: Lionel Messi double in Barcelona vs Getafe

As detailed in the information, Herrera was not at all closed to directing the Xolos again, but the option of Tigres fell in love with him and he asked the border team for an ‘extension’, but they were not there to wait for anyone and they decided on the option by Siboldi.

For now, the issue of the renewal of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is open with the Tigers and it is not known if he will continue in front, since various rumors have ensured that he is no longer untouchable in the team and they will be able to move him from his position, so Herrera is on the hunt.

Miguel Herrera led the Xolos de Tijuana 74 games between 2016 and 2017 where he won 33 games, tied 17 and lost 24 games, reaching the semifinals in the Clausura 2017.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content