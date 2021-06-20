Liga MX: The reason that complicates the signing of Héctor Herrera with the Tigres or Rayados club

The future of Héctor Herrera is still pending to be defined in this transfer market, since with one more year of contract with him Atlético de Madrid, the Mexican could change of scene for the next season, having in his list of suitors to the Rayados del Monterrey and the Tigres de la UANL in Liga MX.

Herrera’s return to Mexican Soccer is one of the options for the Aztec shield, who would also be being closely followed by Porto from Portugal; your previous club; as well as Rennes from France, a team that wants to catch him this summer.

Valued at 7 million euros and with a salary of 3 million euros in the mattress entity, the departure of Héctor Herrera has not yet been defined in Atlético de Madrid, a team that did not pay a single peso in his transfer a couple of seasons ago , but it has not yet been decided whether to ‘let’ him go free or to cash out with his departure.

Attentive to this situation are the two Liga MX teams, who seek the loan of the former Tuzo del Pachuca, in addition to the Dragons of Portugal and Rennes, since the four teams have within their possibilities to pay for Herrera’s salary in the next season.

Herrera will not have it easy in the following season at Atlético de Madrid, as he will compete for the title with Kondogbia and the possible arrival of De Paul, a priori, the owner who is glimpsed in the Cholo Simeone box.

