Liga MX: The real reason why Tomás Boy left Mazatlán FC

The now former coach of Mazatlán FC, Tomás Boy, who met the club’s goal in Liga MX, not to pay a fine for ‘relegation’, surprised everyone with the news of his departure from the Sinaloan team and although the official version is for ‘economic reasons’, that would not be the reason.

According to David Medrano, the reason for his departure from the ‘Bucanero’ team was due to a disagreement with the board, as they were looking for a restructuring in their coaching staff, which Chief Boy did not think.

For this reason, Tomás Boy decided not to continue leading the Mazatlán team for the next tournament and now the Gunners must look for a new coach and Boy, a new team.

Tomás Boy arrived in Mazatlán to replace Paco Palencia and led 21 games where he won 8, tied 3 and had 10 losses.

Tomás Boy has directed Querétaro, Tampico, Rayados, Monarcas, Puebla, Atlas, Veracruz, Cruz Azul, Chivas and Mazatlán in Liga MX.

