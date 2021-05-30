Liga MX: The Rayos del Necaxa get into the dispute over the signing of Marcelo Barovero

The whole of the Rays of the Necaxa de la MX League, I would be entering the bid to once again have the services of the Argentine goalkeeper Marcelo barovero, which sounds like a return to Mexican soccer.

According to information from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, the board of the Aguascalientes team would be probing the South American goalkeeper, to reinforce them in the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Marcelo Barovero, who already wore the Rayados de Monterrey and Rayos del Necaxa shirts, declared that he is very interested in returning to the MX League, since his family was very attached to the country.

Marcelo Barovero wants to return to Liga MX. For now, he does not handle specific offers: he has a #Necaxa poll and his big dream is to return to Rayados. – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 29, 2021

The other team that would be looking for the services of Marcelo Barovero are the Rayados, where their fans ask for the departure of their current goalkeeper Hugo González after the last tournament.

“My family was very attached to Mexico for 4 years, in Monterrey they were 2 very good and very beautiful years, we will see what possibilities there are”, Marcelo Barovero on a possible return to Rayados. pic.twitter.com/cb8NB0linp – DLPTLV (@dlptlv) May 28, 2021

